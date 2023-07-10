'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik admits she feels 'useless, irrelevant, and worthless'

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik admitted to feeling "useless" and "worthless" while answering fan questions in a new YouTube video.

Bialik has been officially co-hosting the game show since July 2022, and often receives criticism from viewers online.

In the new video, Bialik read the question: "What do you do when you feel useless, irrelevant, and worthless, or do you not ever feel that way?"

"Great question," she responded. "I do feel that way, and it's kind of a hard question to answer because I know from where I'm sitting, obviously, I have a platform and I get to talk to people."

"I would say I am grateful I have the opportunity to be here, and I'm still a human and I often feel like what I'm doing is not what I'm supposed to be doing, or I'm not doing it well enough, or I'm not reaching enough people, or I'm not doing it right, or I look stupid," Bialik explained. "Just name the thing and I think it."

"Some people like to surround themselves with people who will not make them feel useless, irrelevant and worthless, but because I'm an actor person, I grew up in a world where everyone was like, 'You're amazing,' and it's sometimes hard for me to lean into believing people."

Bialik noted that doesn't usually work for her and went on to give other options, including positive affirmations and cognitive behavioral therapy. For "The Big Bang Theory" star, she typically tries to move her body and meditate, among other activities.

The "Jeopardy!" host has often been criticized by viewers saying she's not "a good fit" for the role.

"Jeopardy… you SO badly botched Alex's replacement, please leave it along now that Ken – and obvious heir apparent – is back full time," one user recently wrote on the show's Instagram page. "I had to stop watching when she was hosting. So awkward. Horrible decision."

"Ken Jennings is a delightful host," another wrote. "Mayim was nice but had such awkward timing. I hope Ken wants the gig full time."

"Please make Ken the only permanent host," one user said. "When you were having different people host after Alex passed away I thought she might be a good fit – not so much anymore. I'm 100% team Ken."

However, the show has always stood behind Bialik as a hosting choice.

"Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans," Michael Davies, the show's executive producer, previously said. "They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them."

Before Bialik and Jennings took over, the show was hosted by Alex Trebek – whose tenure at the game show spanned 37 seasons. After a long battle with pancreatic cancer , the 80-year-old died in November 2020.

