Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Maya Hawke lied to Ethan Hawke about skipping therapy to lose virginity: 'My father was very upset'

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke share daughter Maya Hawke, 24

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Ethan Hawke says Willie Nelson provides ‘clarity’ during times of struggle Video

Ethan Hawke says Willie Nelson provides ‘clarity’ during times of struggle

Ethan Hawke celebrates Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday and tells Fox News Digital ‘a lot of people disagree, but a lot of people can agree about Willie Nelson’

Maya Hawke is dishing some family secrets.

The "Stranger Things" actress, 24, opened up about lying to her famous father, Ethan Hawke, on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

Maya recalled being in the worst trouble she's ever been in when she lied to her dad.

"I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," Maya told Cohen and guest Bryan Cranston on Tuesday's episode. "I can't believe I just said that. My father was very upset." 

MAYA HAWKE ANNOYED WITH HER FAMOUS PARENTS' GENERATION: 'THEY REALLY F---ED US'

Ethan Hawke, Maya Thurman-Hawke

Maya Hawke lied to her father, Ethan Hawke, about skipping therapy to go lose her virginty. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis)

Maya recalled Ethan giving her a "very hard time" about her whereabouts the evening she lied.

"He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?'" Maya recalled. "And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?'"

Cohen was impressed by Maya and said, "I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that." 

Maya confirmed Cohen's assumption saying, "He did! He was like, 'F--k this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good.'"

Maya Hawke and father Ethan Hawke

Maya Hawke recalled her father, Ethan Hawke, being "very upset." (Photo by Bruce Glikas)

The actress grew up with very famous parents. Ethan and Uma Thurman welcomed Maya in 1998. The couple also share son, Levon Hawke, 21. Maya and Levon grew up in New York City and when Cohen asked what her first car was, she replied, "A yellow cab."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I still don't have a license, but I got my learner's permit last week," the daughter of two Oscar nominees said. "Clap for me!"

Ethan previously gushed about Maya's performance as Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things."

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke's mother is Uma Thurman. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I'm so proud of her 'cause I think she does a great job, but I'm most happy for her that she's surrounded by these other amazing, talented young people," he told Entertainment Tonight in July. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That was my experience on 'Dead Poet's Society', getting to be surrounded by other young people who were in love with the same thing that I was in love with, getting to tell a story that affects your generation."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending