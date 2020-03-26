Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke have family jam session during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ethan Hawke's family is keeping busy in a unique way while quarantining.

On Tuesday, Hawke's daughter actress-singer Maya Hawke shared a video to Instagram of herself singing with her family, which included sisters Clementine and Indiana and her famous father, of course.

Ethan's son Levon also joined in on the fun, playing guitar alongside his dad.

The video featured the quintet sitting in their living room, singing "To Live Is to Fly" by folk musician Townes Van Zandt.

After the song ended, 21-year-old Maya said: “I messed with the arrangements a little because I forgot some of my words, but I feel like it worked.”

The family also joked about Levon's refusal to sing, despite prodding from his sister.

Maya, who Ethan shares with actress Uma Thurman, starred in the third season of "Stranger Things" when it dropped in July 2019 and released a handful of songs including "To Love a Boy" shortly after. She has an album due out in June.

Ethan previously showed off his musical talents, playing a singer-songwriter in the 2018 romantic comedy "Juliet, Naked."