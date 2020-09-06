Maya Hawke says she was 'kicked out of school for not being able to read' as a child

Maya Hawke had a rough go in school as a child.

During a recent interview with NPR, the 22-year-old "Stranger Things" star -- also the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman -- delved into her experience with dyslexia.

While it was "deeply difficult" to live with the learning disorder, Hawke also finds it to be "one of the great blessings of [her] life in a lot of ways."

MAYA HAWKE ANNOYED WITH HER FAMOUS PARENTS' GENERATION: 'THEY REALLY F---ED US'

"But I did get, like, kicked out of school for not being able to read when I was a kid," the "By Myself" singer confessed. "And I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities."

She added: "And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited."

These days, however, there are "so many options" out there that have helped her to put her dyslexia to good use.

UMA THURMAN, ETHAN HAWKE'S KID MAYA HAWKE NEARLY BARES ALL AS SHE REVEALS WHAT FAME IS LIKE IN INSTAGRAM VIDEO

"There's something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them," said Hawke.

The star said she faced "bullying" when her classmates would find out about her struggles to read, but explained that her famous "parents did a wonderful job of encouraging [her] to be creative."

The star has been keeping busy in quarantine by tapping into that creativity and making music with her family.

Back in March, Hawke shared a video of herself singing with sisters Clementine and Indiana, as well as her father. They were all accompanied by her brother Levon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family performed "To Live Is to Fly" by folk musician Townes Van Zandt.