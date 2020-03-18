Matthew McConaughey calls for unity amid 'faceless,' 'bipartisan' coronavirus outbreak

Matthew McConaughey posted a video message on Twitter to his 2.5 million Twitter followers calling for unity as the world continues to deal with the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winner posted a roughly 90-second video on Tuesday night in which he spoke frankly with his followers about the times of uncertainty the coronavirus has put the world in as well as the tough times that lie ahead.

“Hey everybody, McConaughey here, just want to say that in these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” he begins in the video. “Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence, take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us.”

The actor went on to note that, regardless of any differences among human beings, the coronavirus is an “enemy” that we can all fight together.

“Right now, more than ever before, we’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been,” he said. “But we have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat ‘em and we’re going to beat ‘em.”

He added: “So, in this time when people are going to move on, the economy is going to be in shambles for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now.”

The actor concluded his speech by noting that, although things look bad at the moment, with a little work, humanities’ best aspects can show as people return to normalcy once this outbreak is all done.

“I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time,” McConaughey said. “So, yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re living in the middle of. Turn a red light into a green light and just keep living.”

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide has now surpassed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has topped 8,000.