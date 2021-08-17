Matthew McConaughey frightened a woman in an audition by brandishing a spoon to land 2nd ever movie role

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he had to get pretty scary and physical with a volunteer during an audition in order to land his second-ever film role.

Before he was an Oscar winner, McConaughey was a struggling actor in Texas who was hungry for literally any work. After his breakout role as the notoriously laid-back Wooderson in "Dazed and Confused," the actor landed a starring role in the fourth "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie where he played the significantly less laid back character Vilmer.

In a new video shared to his YouTube channel, McConaughey reflected on the role as an example of a part that he didn’t initially sign on to do. In fact, he only took work on the film because he thought it would be a quick gig.

The actor explained that he had shot "Dazed and Confused" in Austin, Tx. the previous summer before going back to school and finishing up his senior year. He had his things packed up in a U-haul ready for a move to Hollywood when he landed a small, non-speaking role in the 1994 slasher film as a man who rides off into the sunset on a motorcycle with Renee Zellweger’s character after her "night of Hell" — as the actor put it.

CARDI B CONFUSED BY CELEBS WHO DON’T SHOWER REGULARLY: ‘IT’S GIVING ITCHY’

"No lines, just sort of this Romeo to Juliet character who rides off," he explained.

However, when he was asked to recommend people for the part of the film’s most sinister antagonist, the psychopathic tow-truck driver, Vilmer, he suggested a few names before realizing he wanted to play the part himself. Unfortunately, the director wanted him to audition right there on the spot but wasn’t sure if McConaughey could because there was no female actress there to read with him. Fortunately, his career was saved by a very helpful secretary.

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN SAYS MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SMELLS LIKE 'GOOD LIVING' AFTER HE SAID HE DOESN’T WEAR DEODORANT

"The girl who was the secretary goes ‘I’ll do it!’ and I said ‘OK’ and right then I ran to the kitchen that was in this house where the office was, grabbed a big tablespoon out of the drawer, came back in and just pinner her into the corner and acted like it was a weapon," he shares in the video. "And did it until she, like, cried."

Eventually, the scene got so intense that the others yelled "cut!"

Although he frightened the young woman, the director thought the audition went incredibly well and the young lady couldn’t help but agree.

"Well, I had to unpack the U-haul and go sleep on a friend’s couch for the next 30 days," McConaughey concluded of landing his starring role in the movie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While he’s known for getting his start in "Dazed and Confused" the following years were quite eventful for the up-and-coming actor thanks to the two Texas-based projects being at his back prior to coming to Los Angeles. Later that same year he would have a part in "Angels in the Outfield" and the following year he was in "Boys on the Side."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soon after, thanks in large part to his captivating chillness in his first role and equally captivating horror in his second, McConaughey became the household name he is today.