Matt Lauer and Annette Roque officially divorced

Matt Lauer is officially divorced from Annette Roque.

The disgraced former "Today" show host, 61, and the former model, 52, were married for more than 20 years but split two years ago. That, after his career was upended by sexual misconduct allegations.

A Suffolk County Supreme Court judge signed the divorce papers on Thursday, court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed with Fox News, after Roque filed for divorce in July.

MATT LAUER ON SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS: 'I AM TRULY SORRY'

"The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9 in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, N.Y., and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement," the court said in a statement at the time. "Upon a judge's signature, it will be sent to the court clerk's office to be entered."

Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after multiple sexual misconduct claims were levied against him in detailed accounts published in Variety and The New York Times.

MATT LAUER AGREES TO PAY ANNETTE ROQUE UP TO $20M IN DIVORCE

Last month, Page Six reported Lauer was "bending over backward" to give Roque everything she wanted in the dissolution of their union, adding that she would receive up to $20 million in assets, including one of the former couple’s homes in the Hamptons – a horse farm in Water Mill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lauer and Roque have three children -- son Jack, 18, daughter Romy, 15, and son Thijs, 12 -- and will reportedly share custody.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.