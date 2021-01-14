Marvel star Chris Evans responds to rumors he’s returning to franchise as Captain America

Chris Evans doesn't seem to be in on the rumors that he's returning to the Marvel franchise.

On Thursday, it was reported that Evans, 39, would reprise his role as Captain America in an upcoming Marvel movie, though which film wasn't specified.

Deadline made note of the murky details of the star's deal to return -- including uncertainty whether it's closed yet -- but suggested he could appear in more than one future film as well.

However, after the news went viral, Evans himself took to Twitter, fleetingly addressing the rumors.

"News to me," he simply said alongside a shrugging emoji.

However, his statement didn't stop fans from expressing their thoughts on the matter.

"WE DONT WANT CHRIS EVANS AS CAPTAIN AMERICA WE WANT HIM AS STEVE ROGERS AND SAM WILSON AS CAPTAIN AMERICA," said a fan on Twitter.

"SIGN THE CONTRACT AND COME BACK," another replied to Evans.

"If Chris Evans is gonna reprise his role as Captain America then I hope Hayley Atwell returns as Peggy Carter and it's just about their life together," wished a third.

A fourth added: "Sam Wilson is and should be Captain America going forward. Steve Rogers is in the past, literally. The story could take place in any number of points in time and not interfere with Sam being Cap."

The same user later explained that "a 6-episode Disney+ series about Captain America returning the Infinity Stones would slap."

Deadline's report states that the return likely won't be for a fourth installment within Captain America's own franchise, but will likely be in another character's film.

Evans last appeared in the franchise's "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, when his character seemingly retired and passed the torch to a new generation of heroes.

During an Actors on Actors interview for Variety, Evans admitted that he feels that a return to the franchise could be in his future.

"It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either," he explained in November. "There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

Outside of "Endgame," Evans has appeared in 10 other Marvel flicks, with some of the appearances being uncredited, according to IMDb.

This sort of rumor is nothing new to the iconic franchise, as it's rumored that Robert Downey Jr. will also reprise his role as Tony Stark in the upcoming "Black Widow."

Additionally, casting rumors have been denied by Marvel stars before, as Paul Rudd and Tatiana Maslany have both said that announcements of their casting were misleading before their statuses as castmembers were confirmed by the studio.

Both Marvel Studios and Evans have a hefty number of projects in various stages of production, which could make it hard for the superstar actor to squeeze himself back into the franchise.

Representatives for Evans and the studio did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.