Lori Loughlin reached out to Felicity Huffman before sentence began: report

Lori Loughlin, embroiled in the highly publicized college admission scandal, tried to contact Felicity Huffman, who on Tuesday began serving her 14-day sentence for her part in the scandal, according to a new report.

“She wanted to encourage her, and see how she was doing,” a source told People magazine. “She feels like their fates are tied together now, even though they weren’t really friends before.”

While Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty and surrendered herself to authorities, Loughlin, 55, and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have submitted a plea of not guilty; they've rejected a plea deal and await trial.

“She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be,” the source told the outlet. “She feels like Felicity’s time in jail will be an indicator on her own time, and she’s extremely curious to know how it goes.”

Despite her curiosity about Huffman's prison time, Loughlin is reportedly standing by her plea.

“She’s definitely hoping that Felicity’s time in prison will go easy for her, because that will be a positive sign that, if Lori has to serve time, that she’ll be able to weather it as well," the source continued. "Of course, it’s still very important for her to be exonerated of all charges against her. She still maintains her innocence and hopes it won’t come to that. But if she does end up serving time in prison, she wants to know what she’s getting into.”

The college admissions scandal -- dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues" -- involves rich and famous families funneling cash to fixers to help their children get into the nation's most prestigious colleges and universities.

Loughlin and Gianulli are accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam artist William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. This, though neither girl had ever been a rower.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT.