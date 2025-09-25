Mark Wahlberg reveals 'biggest sacrifice' of his Hollywood career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg highlighted the "biggest sacrifice" he's made for his Hollywood career.

Wahlberg, 54, explained his career choice requires him to be away from his family. The "Play Dirty" actor said his kids visited him while he filmed the new movie and attended the premiere Wednesday night.

"They were actually at the premiere last night, which is nice. And, you know, the biggest sacrifice with my job is being away from my family," Wahlberg told ABC News. "So, to be able to have them come and share that and experience it and just spend time with me, you know, visit dad so I can see their faces."

The actor joked his kids' interest in his job has faded as they've gotten older.

"In the 'Transformer' days, they were interested. They wanted to come. They wanted to see the action. They wanted to see Bumblebee. Now, they're like, 'Dad, this is boring,'" he said.

Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, share four children: Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace.

Wahlberg met his wife at a press junket in New York City. The very next day, he asked her to attend church with him, a moment that eventually led to marriage.

"I owe a lot to my wife," the "Boogie Nights" star told The Sun in 2018.

"She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children," he continued. "I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn't ready to get married."

The "Transformers" star explained he tries to be a role model for his family by adhering to his infamous early morning workouts.

"The only way I can do it is if I get to bed at 7 [p.m.], 'cause I need eight hours of sleep," Wahlberg explained, noting that his fitness routine starts at 3 a.m.

"I learned the hard way over the years, which is why I try to show what I do every day, just so I can show people that it is about the work, it is about the discipline and this is the only way that I could be successful, both personally and professionally," he told ABC News.

Wahlberg previously detailed a day in his life during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Tomorrow I'm getting up 2:30, in the gym 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work 7:30," he said at the time. While working, he will typically do some "reading, script work, then [he has] a bunch of interviews."

