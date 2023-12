Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Mark Wahlberg isn't too strict when it comes to the love lives of his daughters.

The 52-year-old actor detailed what guys can expect when meeting him if they’re lucky enough to date one of his children.

"It depends. I'm usually pretty cool," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital at the Las Vegas premiere of his recent movie, "The Family Plan."

"I think after the first go-round with my oldest, I realized it is what it is… it's inevitable."

The "Ted" star shares daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17 and Brendan, 15, with his wife Rhea Durham, 45.

Wahlberg is starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the Apple TV+ action-comedy "The Family Plan."

The Hollywood actor additionally revealed a challenge he faced while preparing for his role.

"Definitely learning the monologue in French and German."

In the movie, Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, an elite government assassin who becomes a suburban family man and car salesman. However, Dan finds himself and his family in danger when his former life comes back to haunt him.

Determined to protect his family – while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime – Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

While playing an assassin on-screen, Wahlberg continued to tell Fox News Digital his secret skill when the cameras are turned off.

"I braid hair, two girls. I learned how to braid," Wahlberg quipped.

Meanwhile, during his recent visit to his oldest daughters’ college, Wahlberg "crashed" a fraternity party with his daughter while he was visiting for parents' weekend.

"No, I was invited. I didn't crash the party," Wahlberg explained. "I mean, we tore it up a little bit, but it was a blast."

Despite having an incredible time, Wahlberg admitted the conditions of the fraternity house were rather poor.

"I mean, the house is damn near condemned… I wouldn't tell you what it smelled like, but those guys are having a blast."

As he had some father-daughter bonding time, Wahlberg realized he may have regretted skipping college and being part of fraternity life.

"Certainly, I got a quick look at what I missed out on not attending college."

Additionally, Wahlberg recently moved his family to Las Vegas, as he encouraged more people and Hollywood projects to migrate to the major city.

"It's exciting… there's so much happening here in Vegas," he shared with Fox News Digital.

"So much to see, so much to explore. We're really looking forward to bringing film to Vegas and hopefully having many, many events like this."

Wahlberg recently said since his family move, it has been "a much slower, quiet, contained lifestyle."

"It's a real sense of community. It's very small. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's kind of looking out for everybody. All kids are all dialed in and not a lot of other distractions, which has been great," Wahlberg said to Fox News Digital.

He went on to explain the decision on the move from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

"I moved to LA to be in the film business. I've only made a few films since I've lived in LA, and, I mean, look, I love LA. Miss the weather. I miss my friends and all of my hangouts, but I spent a lot of time kind of focusing on what I wanted to accomplish and my goals. And I wanted to make sure that the kids were in the best chance to pursue theirs and give them the best chance to succeed."

"The Family Plan" is available to stream on Apple TV+.