Mark Wahlberg celebrates 12 years of marriage to Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a big milestone.

The "Joe Bell" actor, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap of himself and his wife, Rhea Durham, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary," the actor captioned the post alongside a string of 12 red heart emojis followed by a prayer hands symbol.

For the pic, the former Funky Bunch frontman wore a dark blue button-down shirt with simple blue jeans and bright white sneakers. He completed his look with dark sunglasses and a large silver watch.

For her part, Durham, 43, donned a more form-fitting pair of jeans and a black top with a low-cut lace chest with matching heels. Her hair was pulled up into a bun, while her hubby wore his buzzed.

The model and actor, who first wed in 2009, wrapped an arm around one another in the outdoor shot.

According to Us Weekly, the two began dating in 2001. They welcomed their four children – Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12 and Grace, 11 – before marrying one another.

"I owe a lot to my wife," Wahlberg gushed during a 2018 interview with The Sun. "She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children."

He continued: "I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family."

The actor was hesitant to start a family because of his own troubled background and fears of not being able to be a good father.

"You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time," he explained. "That’s especially important if you’re going to have children. Rhea always wanted to be a mother. She had a job, but her mission in life was to be a mother and to be a wife."