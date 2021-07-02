Mark Wahlberg wishes ‘total smokeshow’ wife Rhea Durham a happy birthday: ‘Love you babe’

Mark Wahlberg is proud of his "total smokeshow" wife Rhea Durham.

On Thursday, the actor took to Facebook where he revealed a heartfelt photo of the pair sharing a loving embrace, along with selfies of their children.

"Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children," the 50-year-old gushed about the model, who turned 43.

"Love you, babe!!" he added about his spouse.

The couple began dating in 2001 and married eight years later, People magazine reported. They’ll be celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary in September.

In 2018, Wahlberg told The Sun that he truly found happiness when he met the Victoria’s Secret stunner.

"I owe a lot to my wife," Wahlberg told the outlet at the time. "She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children."

"I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust," he shared. "Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family. You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time."

Wahlberg said the secret behind their lasting marriage is their dedication to family. He said that when he’s not on set, he takes the family to church where they "reconnect." They also "set aside about 15 minutes each morning for prayer time as a family."

"That’s especially important if you’re going to have children," Wahlberg explained about having shared values with his wife. "Rhea always wanted to be a mother. She had a job, but her mission in life was to be a mother and to be a wife. We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that’s not what keeps a couple together."

Wahlberg noted to the outlet that he’s determined to set a positive example for their children despite their lives in the public eye.

"My mission in life is to raise my kids right," he said. "With all the success I’ve had in the world if I fail at that, my life means nothing. Raising your kids is the most challenging, but also the most rewarding role. I always try to instill in them as many positive values as I can and also try to lead by example in terms of working hard and being a good husband."