Mariska Hargitay welcomes Christopher Meloni 'home' to 'SVU' franchise in sweet birthday message

Mariska Hargitay has a very special message for her former co-star.

Following the news that Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character, Elliot Stabler, in a new spinoff, Hargitay, 56, took to Instagram to celebrate the news -- as well as Meloni's birthday.

The actress shared a photo of the two of them, bundled up and smiling at each other.

TOM CRUISE REACTS TO 'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' RELEASE DELAY, HOPES EVERYONE STAYS 'SAFE'

"Happy Birthday @chris_meloni," she wrote in the caption. "Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler #It’sBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler."

TERESA GIUDICE ASKS FANS FOR PRAYERS FOR HER 'STRUGGLING' DAD: 'I NEED HIM'

Meloni, now 59, starred with Hargitay on "SVU" from its first episode in 1999 until he made his departure in 2011.

The still-untitled spinoff will follow the NYPD organized crime unit, led by Stabler, according to Deadline.

Per the outlet, Meloni's character retired from the police force, where Hargitay's Olivia Benson still works, when he exited the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since his time on "SVU," Meloni has appeared in a handful of high-profile projects such as "Veep," "Pose" and "The Handmaid's Tale."