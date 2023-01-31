Marilyn Manson accused of sexually assaulting minor in 1990s in new lawsuit

Marilyn Manson is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a minor in the 1990s, according to a new lawsuit filed in New York Monday by a Jane Doe.

The lawsuit claims that Manson, now 54 and whose real name is Brian Warner, met the girl, then 16, after one of his concerts in Dallas in 1995, according to Rolling Stone.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Howard King, an attorney for Manson said, "Brian Warner does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago. He certainly was never intimate with her. She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than two years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers.

"If anyone actually compares the vicious lies in the new complaint with the contents of prior interviews this woman has given to the press and on podcasts, the remarkable inconsistencies will demonstrate why this misguided action will not survive legal examination. Brian will not submit to this shakedown, and the courts won’t fall for it either."

The lawsuit accuses Manson of "sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress" and also accuses his former record labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, of "negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress," according to the Washington Post.

"This lawsuit goes beyond the named predator and targets the record labels that packaged and profited from their artist's criminal behavior, and it is an indictment of the music industry for maintaining a culture that celebrates, protects and enables sexual predators," attorney Karen Barth Menzies, who is representing Jane Doe in the lawsuit, said in a statement, according to People magazine.

Menzies did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time of publication.

Doe is one of more than a dozen women who have accused Manson of sexual abuse, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, who settled a lawsuit with Manson Jan. 27.

Manson has consistently denied all of the allegations against him.