Marie Osmond ‘took legal action’ against Bee Gees’ brother Andy Gibb to stop him from calling

Marie Osmond took drastic measures to end her relationship with singer and Bee Gees' brother Andy Gibb.

In a new biography, "The Story of the Bee Gees: Children of the World," author Bob Stanley discusses Gibb’s romance with Osmond during the height of the "Shadow Dancing" singer’s drug addiction.

"He was doing tons of drugs, and she didn’t even drink Coca-Cola," record producer Albhy Galuten stated in the book.

"The Osmond family turned him away," Stanley wrote, adding that "Marie took legal action to stop him calling."

Osmond previously spoke about their relationship on "The Talk" in 2019 and said they’d known each other a couple of years and were dating when one night Gibb began calling her repeatedly.

"I could’ve probably done it better, but I just said, ‘We’re done,’" she said. "We hung up, and I felt really bad because it was something that I probably wanted to do in person, but it was just enough. And it was breaking my heart to see what he was doing to himself."

Gibb later told Osmond that moment was a "wake-up call." He went on to date "Dallas" star Victoria Principal. Their relationship ended when Principal forced Gibb to choose her or drugs and alcohol, according Stanley's book.

Speaking on "The Talk," Osmond said Gibb told her his breakup with Principal was "a really good thing because I saw where my life was heading, and I changed it."

"Unfortunately, his heart gave out on him," Osmond said.

According to Stanley, many of Gibb’s relationships became strained due to his drug use, including those with his famous brothers and bandmates. His voice suffered as well.

"Andy’s voice had been wrecked by cocaine and Quaaludes," Stanley wrote."It cost him lucrative work."

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Gibb was the younger brother of Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb, the Bee Gees. He was still a child when the band began releasing music.

After a tumultuous journey with drug addiction, Gibb became sober in 1987. However, he ran into financial problems and was deep in debt.

"As early as 1982, he had been selling his belongings to make ends meet, flogging his jewelry for cash on Sunset Boulevard," Stanley wrote.



"He had filed for bankruptcy … and was living on a weekly $200 allowance from his family."

In 1988, Gibb died days after his 30th birthday from myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart that can be caused by illicit drugs.

Gibb married Kim Reeder at the young age of 18, and their union lasted from 1976 to 1978. The couple had daughter, Peta, in 1978. Gibb and Reeder divorced that same year.