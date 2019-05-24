Marie Osmond asks fans for prayers, reveals her newborn granddaughter was taken to the ICU

Marie Osmond is asking her fans for prayers after her newborn granddaughter was taken to the intensive care unit shortly after her birth.

The 59-year-old star took to Twitter on Thursday where she revealed that her granddaughter was born and expressed how thankful she was that the baby was taken to the ICU and in the care of doctors.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces,” Osmond shared on Twitter. “So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!”

Osmond did not give an immediate reason as to why the child’s health was in danger.

As People notes, CMN Hospitals hold a particular meaning to the star, as she helped co-found the non-profit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children’s health issues.

Osmond, who is already a grandmother to four children, previously announced that her daughter Brianna Blosil Schwep was expecting a child with her husband, Dave Schwep.

“Such a special time celebrating my next grandbaby!! Thank you to Brianna & Dave’s incredible hosts and dear friends,” Osmond captioned an Instagram post of the couple’s baby shower.

It’s unclear at this time specifically why the child was taken into intensive care or what her current status is. Representatives for Osmond did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Earlier this month, Osmond was announced as the newest panelist joining “The Talk” after longtime host Sara Gilbert revealed she’s stepping away from the daytime talk show in September.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining 'The Talk' in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Osmond said in a statement to Variety at the time.