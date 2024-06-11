Man arrested during Taylor Swift's Scotland concert charged with voyeurism

Authorities arrested a man at Taylor Swift's Scotland concert on June 8, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, 8 June," Scotland Police Superintendent David Happs said in a statement.

The man was released and is expected to appear at a later date at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

TAYLOR SWIFT BRUSHES OFF WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON STAGE DURING STOCKHOLM ‘ERAS TOUR’ STOP

A representative for Swift did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift took the stage at Murrayfield for three nights before heading to England to perform in Liverpool, Cardiff and London. The singer-songwriter will close out the month of June in Dublin, Ireland.

The "1989" singer praised the Edinburgh crowds for beating the all-time attendance record at Murrayfield.

"You truly blew me away this weekend," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row … and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swift recently added a new set to the "Eras Tour" after releasing her 11th studio album on April 19.

The pop star surprised fans with the addition at the opening of the international leg in Paris.

Swift first announced "The Tortured Poets Department" after winning best pop vocal album at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she told the audience. "I don't know if I've ever told you that." Swift explained that she wanted to celebrate by "telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years."

"I’ve been working on ‘Tortured Poets’ since right after I turned in ‘Midnights,'" she explained. "So, I started working on it immediately after that, and I’ve been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion — when it was good enough for you — I finished it."

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT STALLS HER PERFORMANCE TO HELP A FAN

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Tortured Poets Department" was written and recorded while Swift was touring in the U.S. in 2023.

Swift released 31 songs on a double album. In typical Swift fashion, the pop star shared clues with her fans in the months leading up to the new album's release date.

"The Tortured Poets Department" followed the release of her re-recordings of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in 2023. Swift also released new music in 2022 with "Midnights."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP