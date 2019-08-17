Maher doubles down on call for recession to oust Trump; says it would be 'very worth' it

"Real Time" host Bill Maher doubled down Friday on his desire for the U.S. economy to fall into recession in hopes of blocking a second term for President Trump -- telling his panel of guests any hardship that results would be "very worth" it.

"I've been saying for about two years that I hope we have a recession and people get mad at me," said Maher, a multimillionaire who would likely be well insulated from a financial downturn.

“I’m just saying we can survive a recession," he continued. "We've had 47 of them. We've had one every time there's a Republican president! They don’t last forever, You know what lasts forever? Wiping out species!”

The HBO star then pointed to a U.N. report warning how many species of plants and animals are at the risk of extinction and went on to blast the Trump administration for rolling back regulations from the Nixon-era Endangered Species Act "like any evil villain would do."

"So yes, a recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump and these kinds of policies," Maher reiterated. "A recession would definitely knock him out of office."

Earlier this month, Maher revived his argument in favor of a recession and last week found an ally in NBC News correspondent Richard Engel during a panel discussion.

"Short-term pain might be better than long-term destruction of the Constitution," Engel argued.

"Right!" Maher replied. "Thank you very much."