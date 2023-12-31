‘Fifty Shades’ star Jamie Dornan reveals he faced a ‘scary’ stalker situation after the film’s success

After the success of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" films, star Jamie Dornan faced a "scary" experience with a stalker.

In an interview with The Independent, Dornan shared that he tries to keep a distance between himself and "fandom."

"I tried to put walls up around [the fans], to really try and not let that in," the 41-year-old said. "I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family."

However, he revealed that, unfortunately, he and his family had to deal with someone taking their interest in the actor too far.

"I’ve been involved in situations where it’s impacted my family. I had a situation... a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was f---ing scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there... The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family."

Dornan starred alongside Dakota Johnson in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" films, the first of which was released in 2015.

The Northern Irish actor’s career took off, and he was often rumored to be in consideration for other high-profile roles like James Bond or a role in a Marvel movie.

Asked if he would pursue another popular franchise, Dornan said, "I don’t know, because obviously that was a whole fallout from Fifty Shades and the hysteria around that franchise."

He continued, "There’s never going to be anything like Fifty Shades again. It felt very much like its own thing, particularly because it focused in and around sex. But there are obviously other jobs that bring insane scrutiny, like superhero stuff, or f---ing James Bond – any of that stuff. I’ve done pretty well to avoid that sort of s--t so far."

Dornan added, "I’m not saying I’d never do anything super high-profile again, or a big [intellectual property] with all eyes on it... I probably will. But I’m also really happy with where I’m at right now. I can live a pretty normal life for the most part. I can sit on the Tube and I’m fine. I’m an ambitious person, and I have a fire under me, but in the last 10 years or so, I’ve realized I don’t want big peaks all the time. That doesn’t interest me. I’m happy to keep ticking over as I am, then one day just disappear and play golf for the rest of my life."

The "Belfast" star is currently starring in the second season of "The Tourist" on Amazon Prime.