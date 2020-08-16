Expand / Collapse search
Machine Gun Kelly says he's not going on dates 'probably ever' amid Megan Fox relationship

The pair become Instagram official in July after Fox's split from Brian Austin Green was confirmed in May

By Nate Day | Fox News
Machine Gun Kelly may have found the one.

The 30-year-old rapper, born Colson Baker, is currently dating actress Megan Fox after her split from husband Brian Austin Green, which was confirmed back in May.

Now, Baker seems to be very keen on his new girlfriend, as he hinted he may not be heading on any more dates in the future.

The musician recently read thirst tweets – often raunchy online messages from admirers – for Buzzfeed, where he made a comment on being "locked in" with Fox, 34.

One fan asked if he was "free" to go on a date.

"I'm locked in already, right now," Baker said. "No dates for me, probably ever."

Another fan said they'd "100%" break their arm if asked to do so by the "Bad Things" rapper, inviting him to play a game of Simon says.

"I'm actually down with that mentality," Baker responded. "I kinda like someone who's down to die for love."

Again, he later referenced his relationship when a fan said they'd let Baker "suck [their] toes."

"Like I said, I'm only sucking one pair of toes," he said.

Later, he said "My girl says I have, like, wizard hands."

Baker and Fox met while filming the upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass" and became Instagram official in July.

Baker shared a black-and-white pic of himself and Fox arm-in-arm and sticking their tongues out.

"Waited for eternity to find you again," read the caption.

