Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox ‘comedically genius’ in ‘Good Mourning’ film, says she told him to ‘grow up’

Machine Gun Kelly made his directorial debut in a new "stoner film" titled "Good Mourning" during which he said he got quite a kick out of seeing his fiancée Megan Fox in action as an actress.

"I just think she's comedically genius," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, told Entertainment Tonight Thursday during the film’s premiere at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California. "I think she's so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor."

Kelly, 32, and Fox, 35, hit the carpet in opulent style with the rock star donning a bright pink satin Dolce & Gabbana suit accented in red roses – while Fox sported a shimmering pink strapless gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini that came complete with a high thigh slit.

In "Good Mourning," Kelly stars as London Clash – a movie star tasked with making the decision of chasing his passion for acting by starring in a major motion picture or pursuing the love of his life in Apple – played by Becky G.

As a co-director at the helm of his first production with close friend Mod Sun, Kelly also called in a few favors from some of his showbiz pals as "Good Mourning" also features appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd and Mod Sun’s fiancée, Avril Lavigne.

"We made a promise to ourselves: if we aren't making people laugh on-set, off-camera, then we got to just pack up and go home, and so, like, when people couldn't even hold the camera straight because the laughs were happening – we knew we were making the right choice," Kelly explained to ET.

Meanwhile, Fox – Kelly’s actual love in real life, embodies the role of Kennedy – which the singer described as "an ode to Reagan from ‘New Girl.’"

"It's so funny, I was trying to make her not look like Megan Fox," Kelly explained to the ET. "I was like, 'We should put an old lady wig on you,' and she was like, 'I got this,' and she was her and she was Kennedy. So, everything was kind of Meta."

Kelly made the rounds on the red carpet doing interviews one after the other while taking puffs from his own joint, according to reports.

He told People magazine that his vision for Kennedy was as close to life as he could make her and joked that Fox "improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life" by not letting him guide her role in any particular direction.

"I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie," he said of his fiancée. "I'll always collaborate with Megan. I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan."

Kelly maintained that even with the energy on set permeating through scenes, the film brought the laughs at every turn. With the all-star cast of misfits each wildly successful in their own respective lanes, Kelly said many of Fox’s lines that made it into the film were plucked right from their own fireside chats in their personal lives.

"Every line that people wanted to keep in the editing station that she had said was stuff that she actually had said to me in real life," he explained. "She was like, 'You're 30. It's time to grow up.'"

"I think there's a Machine Gun Kelly persona that people have married themselves to, and the character that I play in the movie, London, is a vulnerable humanized version of who I really am," he added.

"Good Mourning" is set to hit theaters and on-demand video on May 20.