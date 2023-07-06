Expand / Collapse search
Machine Gun Kelly agrees to punch fan in the face in bizarre concert moment

MGK initially thought punching a fan would be a 'lose-lose' situation

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Machine Gun Kelly praises his friend Avril Lavigne Video

Machine Gun Kelly praises his friend Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly praised Avril Lavigne for her songwriting and for making her dreams come true in the music industry.

Machine Gun Kelly gave one fan at his Belgium concert the gift of a lifetime: a punch to the face. 

While performing at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival this past weekend, the rapper noticed a fan holding a bizarre sign, which read, "I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face."

In video shared to his social media, Kelly showed the entire incident, previously captioned, "Why do you want me to punch you in the face, so bad?" he asked.

"I love you," the fan said.

Machine Gun Kelly with long spikes sticking up sings into the microphone looking down, inset a photo of him next to a fan holding a sign asking to be punched

Machine Gun Kelly gave one of his fans just what he was dreaming of - a punch in the face - at his Belgium concert. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Machine Gun Kelly Instagram)

"I got rings on dude, that s---'s gonna hurt," Megan Fox's beau explained, before telling the fan he would consider doing it.

"It's a lose-lose for me."

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Berlin with sunglasses on onstage

Machine Gun Kelly pondered whether he should punch a fan in this face or not. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

The video then cut to Kelly's performance of his hit "my ex's best friend." 

No longer elevated on the platform where he performs, Kelly walked toward the fan in the front row and examined the peculiar sign, and then looked directly at a camera. Promptly, but playfully, Kelly decked the fan, much to his glee. The rapper was rewarded with a double thumbs up.

"I love you," he yelled to the fan while retreating back to the stage.

Machine Gun Kelly wearing a pink shirt sings into the microphone in the Netherlands

Machine Gun Kelly shared the entire incident on Instagram, captioning his post, "making dreams come true," with a thumbs up emoji. (Didier Messens)

"Making dreams come true," Kelly captioned the post with a thumbs up emoji.

Fans had mixed reactions in the comments section, with some expressing concern that the rapper would later be sued.

"Lawsuit gets filed the next day and homeboy buys Mexico," one user wrote.

"I like how he made sure to turn the written request to the camera in case he sues," another pointed out.

Machine Gun Kelly in a metallic red outfit in New York

Machine Gun Kelly's fans responded in different ways to the musician's punch. (Jason Kempin)

"Ew Why cant people just be normal," another person asked.

"God, i wish that was me," one fan lamented.

A user claiming to be the punched fan also expressed his appreciation for MGK on Instagram, clarifying the nature of the request.

"Thank you very much for making my dream come true," Marcos Cid de la Paz commented in part. "I do not lie when I tell you that I love you and that I can feel deep in my heart the lyrics of your songs. I waited so long to see you, and I still cannot believe this happened. It's not a kink or something like that (I read comments mentioning that lol). You know, I've hurt myself sometimes, and I really hope this wasn't too scary for you."

Machine Gun Kelly looks down and plays his guitar in London

Although Machine Gun Kelly chose to punch a fan in the audience because he was asked, several performers have been the unsuspecting victims to violence at the hands of fans. (Matthew Baker)

This move by MGK flips the latest trend of fans injuring performers on its head.

Last month, Bebe Rexha sought medical attention after she was hit in the face with a cell phone. The fan accused of throwing the phone was later arrested. Rexha ended up with a bruised face and stiches.

Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face during a concert – a fan threw a bracelet which hit Ballerini in the eye. The country star left the stage, only to return later. She explained that she had not been hurt, just was frightened by the ordeal.

Pink did not experience any physical violence, but was also faced with a fan using a nonconventional way to get noticed by the star. While performing overseas, a fan threw their mother's ashes onstage, much to the singer's shock and general confusion.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

