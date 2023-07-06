Machine Gun Kelly agrees to punch fan in the face in bizarre concert moment

Machine Gun Kelly gave one fan at his Belgium concert the gift of a lifetime: a punch to the face.

While performing at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival this past weekend, the rapper noticed a fan holding a bizarre sign, which read, "I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face."

In video shared to his social media, Kelly showed the entire incident, previously captioned, "Why do you want me to punch you in the face, so bad?" he asked.

"I love you," the fan said.

"I got rings on dude, that s---'s gonna hurt," Megan Fox's beau explained, before telling the fan he would consider doing it.

"It's a lose-lose for me."

The video then cut to Kelly's performance of his hit "my ex's best friend."

No longer elevated on the platform where he performs, Kelly walked toward the fan in the front row and examined the peculiar sign, and then looked directly at a camera. Promptly, but playfully, Kelly decked the fan, much to his glee. The rapper was rewarded with a double thumbs up.

"I love you," he yelled to the fan while retreating back to the stage.

"Making dreams come true," Kelly captioned the post with a thumbs up emoji.

Fans had mixed reactions in the comments section, with some expressing concern that the rapper would later be sued.

"Lawsuit gets filed the next day and homeboy buys Mexico," one user wrote.

"I like how he made sure to turn the written request to the camera in case he sues," another pointed out.

"Ew Why cant people just be normal," another person asked.

"God, i wish that was me," one fan lamented.

A user claiming to be the punched fan also expressed his appreciation for MGK on Instagram, clarifying the nature of the request.

"Thank you very much for making my dream come true," Marcos Cid de la Paz commented in part. "I do not lie when I tell you that I love you and that I can feel deep in my heart the lyrics of your songs. I waited so long to see you, and I still cannot believe this happened. It's not a kink or something like that (I read comments mentioning that lol). You know, I've hurt myself sometimes, and I really hope this wasn't too scary for you."

This move by MGK flips the latest trend of fans injuring performers on its head.

Last month, Bebe Rexha sought medical attention after she was hit in the face with a cell phone. The fan accused of throwing the phone was later arrested. Rexha ended up with a bruised face and stiches.

Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face during a concert – a fan threw a bracelet which hit Ballerini in the eye. The country star left the stage, only to return later. She explained that she had not been hurt, just was frightened by the ordeal.

Pink did not experience any physical violence, but was also faced with a fan using a nonconventional way to get noticed by the star. While performing overseas, a fan threw their mother's ashes onstage, much to the singer's shock and general confusion.