Machine Gun Kelly’s 13-year-old daughter inks tattoo on her father

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is showing off his new tattoo that his 13-year-old daughter permanently inked on him.

The 33-year-old rapper took to social media Tuesday to share the rebellious father-daughter moment which occurred at the heavy metal music festival, Hellfest.

"my daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest," MGK captioned his Instagram post.

In the series of photos, MGK can be seen all smiles with his daughter, Casie, as she tattooed her father’s arm backstage at the European festival.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker continued to share highlights of his performance at Hellfest, as large crowds showed up for Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Included in the carousel of candid snaps, the father-daughter duo posed for a photo at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

MGK sported a black leather jacket, tailored trousers, black gloves and matching leather boots. The father-of-one showed off his body tattoos while wearing nothing underneath his jacket. He completed his look with a fishnet over his face, which grabbed many fans' attention.

Casie wore a black strapless dress with mesh and black lace-up boots. She topped off her look with a mini black purse and had her braids flowing over her shoulder.

Another sweet photo showed MGK and Casie holding hands in the car.

The "Bad Things" rapper was spotted sleeping during the car ride next to his daughter, as she lounged next to her father while wearing headphones and holding her mobile device.

The last two videos on MGK’s social media showed fans running into a huge mosh pit at the popular rock festival and him having a sentimental moment with his daughter as they watched the fireworks together.

MGK is seen embracing and kissing Casie on the head, as they gazed up to the sky during the fireworks display.

Also shared in his Instagram Story, the musician is seen walking side-by-side with his daughter at an airport while holding a massive bouquet of flowers.

The caption read "she got me beautiful [flowers] for father’s day," with a flower emoji.

Kelly shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

Meanwhile, MGK has been in a rocky relationship with actress and fiancée Megan Fox.

Earlier this year, Fox set the record straight about fiancé Machine Gun Kelly while making a bold return to social media weeks after scrubbing Instagram clean of all of her photos.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote in the notes app of her iPhone, which she then posted online.

"That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMS, AI bots or succubus demons."

Fox continued to write, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," the "Transformers" star finished her Instagram post.

Fox, 37, sparked split rumors when she posted Beyoncé lyrics that said, "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath" before deleting her account.

Hours before, Fox shared what many considered to be a revenge post with a stunning bathroom selfie.

The status of Kelly and Fox’s relationship remains unclear, but the pair have reportedly been working to reconcile any differences.

