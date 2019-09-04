Man arrested for allegedly selling Mac Miller counterfeit drugs before death

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of rapper Mac Miller.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Pettit was arrested on federal charges alleging he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical narcotics containing fentanyl to Miller.

MAC MILLER DIED FROM MIX OF FENTANYL, COCAINE AND ETHANOL, CORONER SAYS

Pettit was arrested following a criminal complaint which was filed last Friday that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. According to officials, the narcotics were sold to Miller two days before his fatal overdose.

Miller was found dead in his Studio City home on September 7th.

This story is developing.