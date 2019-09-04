Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Man arrested for allegedly selling Mac Miller counterfeit drugs before death

By Fox LA | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 4 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of rapper Mac Miller.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Pettit was arrested on federal charges alleging he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical narcotics containing fentanyl to Miller.

MAC MILLER DIED FROM MIX OF FENTANYL, COCAINE AND ETHANOL, CORONER SAYS

Pettit was arrested following a criminal complaint which was filed last Friday that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. According to officials, the narcotics were sold to Miller two days before his fatal overdose.

Miller was found dead in his Studio City home on September 7th.

This story is developing.