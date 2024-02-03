Expand / Collapse search
Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman to perform 'Fast Car’ at Grammys

Combs released a cover of Chapman's 'Fast Car' in 2023

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Luke Combs gave Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" a second life by sending the latest remake straight to the top of the charts with his country rendition.

Chapman has made few public performances since her last tour in 2009, but it's been reported by Variety that Chapman will take the stage once again to sing "Fast Car" with Combs at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

Combs is set to perform at the Grammys, and he is also a nominee for the country solo performance award for "Fast Car." Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, SZA, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Billie Ellish, Burna Boy and Olivia Rodrigo are also highly anticipated performances.

LUKE COMBS NEARLY LOST HIS HIT SONG ‘WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE’ TO ERIC CHURCH

Luke Combs on stage at CMA Fest

Luke Combs will reportedly be joined by Tracy Chapman at Grammys for a duet of "Fast Car." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Combs released a cover of "Fast Car" in 2023, after performing it for many years at his shows. The song was a huge hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer. 

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there," Chapman said in a statement to Billboard in July 2023. 

"I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car,'" she added. 

In 2023, after Comb's release of the song, it won song of the year from the Country Music Association. Chapman was not present to accept, but she did issue a statement expressing her gratitude. 

LUKE COMBS SURPRISES HOSPITALIZED TEEN WITH CONCERT TICKETS: ‘WE ARE THANKFUL AND BLESSED’

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman has made very few public performances since her last tour in 2009. (Trisha Leeper/WireImage)

"I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight," Chapman said in a statement read when she won song of the year. "It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’"

The song originally peaked at number six on the Hot 100 in 1988. 

In 1989, Chapman performed "Fast Car" at the Grammy Awards. She won three awards that night: best new artist, best female pop vocal performance and best contemporary folk recording. 

Chapman traveled to fans for her final tour in 2009, but though her song from the '80s is wildly popular again, she has remained out of the spotlight. Her most recent public appearance was a performance in 2020 for "Late Night With Seth Meyers," where she sang "Talkin' Bout a Revolution" from the album titled "Tracy Chapman."

Luke Combs performing in front of packed crowd

"Fast Car" is often included on the set list at Luke Combs' shows. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

In July 2023, cancer patient Cooper Massengill's Make-A-Wish request was met by Combs. The 8-year-old wanted to meet Combs and did so during a meet-and-greet ahead of his concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

The country star took the boy's wish to the next level by inviting Massengill up on stage in front of a packed audience, where they sang "Fast Car" together. The video went viral on a number of social media platforms.

Chapman and Combs sharing the stage will likely mark a significant and viral moment in "Fast Car" history. A Grammy appearance by Chapman would not only mark her first public performance since 2020, but also the first time the two singers shared the stage. 

