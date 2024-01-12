Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Eric Church are part of the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup

The year 2024 is full of exciting concerts. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is bringing a star-studded lineup to the Lone Star State, with a fresh list of performers set to take the stage.

One headliner is set to perform each night, and Blake Shelton kicks things off on Feb. 27. The shows will wrap up on March 17 with a performance by "Springsteen" singer Eric Church.

Artists from all genres will perform for fans, and a handful of returning guests from 2023 are expected in addition to new performers.

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo show included performers like Chris Stapleton, Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers. Bun B, Zac Brown Band and Luke Bryan will be returning to the event for a second consecutive year.

New performers in 2024 include Carly Pearce, for King & Country, 50 Cent, Hardy, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Oliver Anthony, Nickelback and the Jonas Brothers.

The performances at the end of the night occur after a fun-filled day at NRG Stadium in Houston. The event also features livestock shows, food, games and BBQ contests.

Tickets for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Jan. 18 and are expected to go live in two waves. The first is for Feb. 27 through March 7 and will begin at 10 a.m. The second set of tickets, for March 8 through 17, will go on sale beginning at 2 p.m.

Waiting rooms will open 30 minutes before tickets are live. Tickets range in price from $25 to $400, according to the event website.

Below is the full 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup.

Feb. 27: Blake Shelton

Feb. 28: Carly Pearce

Feb. 29: for King & Country

March 1: 50 Cent

March 2: Hardy

March 3: Ivan Cornejo

March 4: Hank Williams Jr.

March 5: Oliver Anthony

March 6: Jelly Roll

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Major Lazer

March 9: Lainey Wilson

March 10: Los Tigres Del Norte

March 11: Whiskey Myers

March 12: Bun B

March 13: Nickelback

March 14: Zac Brown Band

March 15: Jonas Brothers

March 16: Brad Paisley

March 17: Eric Church