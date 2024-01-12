Expand / Collapse search
Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Eric Church are part of the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins on Feb 27 with Blake Shelton as the first performer

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
The year 2024 is full of exciting concerts. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is bringing a star-studded lineup to the Lone Star State, with a fresh list of performers set to take the stage. 

One headliner is set to perform each night, and Blake Shelton kicks things off on Feb. 27. The shows will wrap up on March 17 with a performance by "Springsteen" singer Eric Church. 

Artists from all genres will perform for fans, and a handful of returning guests from 2023 are expected in addition to new performers. 

A photo from the Houston Rodeo 2023

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins on Feb. 27. The event concludes each night with a concert. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo show included performers like Chris Stapleton, Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers. Bun B, Zac Brown Band and Luke Bryan will be returning to the event for a second consecutive year.

New performers in 2024 include Carly Pearce, for King & Country, 50 Cent, Hardy, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Oliver Anthony, Nickelback and the Jonas Brothers. 

Jelly Roll performing

Jelly Roll is one headliner set to perform at the Texas event. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Swift River Productions)

The performances at the end of the night occur after a fun-filled day at NRG Stadium in Houston. The event also features livestock shows, food, games and BBQ contests.

Tickets for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Jan. 18 and are expected to go live in two waves. The first is for Feb. 27 through March 7 and will begin at 10 a.m. The second set of tickets, for March 8 through 17, will go on sale beginning at 2 p.m.

Waiting rooms will open 30 minutes before tickets are live. Tickets range in price from $25 to $400, according to the event website. 

Below is the full 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup.

Feb. 27: Blake Shelton

Feb. 28: Carly Pearce 

Feb. 29: for King & Country 

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is the first headliner scheduled to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

March 1: 50 Cent 

March 2: Hardy 

March 3: Ivan Cornejo 

March 4: Hank Williams Jr. 

March 5: Oliver Anthony 

March 6: Jelly Roll 

March 7: Luke Bryan 

March 8: Major Lazer 

March 9: Lainey Wilson 

March 10: Los Tigres Del Norte 

March 11: Whiskey Myers 

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas on tour

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas will take the stage for a performance at the popular event. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

March 12: Bun B

March 13: Nickelback 

March 14: Zac Brown Band 

March 15: Jonas Brothers 

March 16: Brad Paisley 

March 17: Eric Church 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

