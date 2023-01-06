Machine Gun Kelly, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and more all part of 2023 RodeoHouston lineup

The full concert lineup for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been announced.

Every year, the rodeo each night is followed by a concert. This year, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Machine Gun Kelly, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan are all among those who will take the stage.

The first concert of the season will kick off Feb. 28 with country music artist Parker McCollum.

The 2023 rodeo and concerts will wrap up on March 19, with a show from Luke Bryan.

Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, The Chainsmokers and Brad Paisley are also acts that will be performing in March.

Tickets for the event in Houston will be going on sale Jan. 12 in two waves. The first wave at 10 a.m. will be for performances taking place between Feb. 28 and March 9. The second wave will be at 2 p.m. for shows happening between March 10 and March 19.

2023 RodeoHouston Lineup:

Tuesday, February 28: Parker McCollum

Wednesday, March 1: Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, March 2: Lauren Daigle

Friday, March 3: Bun B

Saturday, March 4: Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 5: Zac Brown Band

Monday, March 6: Jason Aldean

Tuesday, March 7: New Kids on the Block

Wednesday, March 8: Jon Pardi

Thursday, March 9: Ashley McBryde

Friday, March 10: The Chainsmokers

Saturday, March 11: Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 12: La Fiera de Ojinaga

Monday, March 13: Cody Jinks

Tuesday, March 14: Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 15: Kenny Chesney

Thursday, March 16: Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 17: Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 18: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 19: Luke Bryan