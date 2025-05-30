'Lost' star Evangeline Lilly suffers injury from fainting on beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Evangeline Lilly’s trip to the beach took an unexpected turn when she landed in the hospital.

The Marvel actress took to social media to share photos of her bloodied face after she fainted and suffered injuries to her face.

"I fainted at the beach. And fell face first into a boulder," Lilly, 45, wrote on her Substack.

"At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock."

In a photo she posted to Instagram, the "Lost" actress was seen with dried blood around her nose. In a second picture, she slightly lifted her head and opened her mouth to show her swollen lip with a few injuries on her chin.

Lilly appeared to be in good spirits as she found some humor in her hospital visit. She explained that when doctors examined her, she said, "I smiled wryly at them. ‘You won’t find anything.’ I said with a woozy voice..."

The "Ant-Man" actress detailed more of her health history, revealing that she’s had "absent" and "fainting spells" since childhood.

"The doctors checked me for epilepsy when I was young and then settled on the idea of hypoglycemia (without doing any testing)," she wrote.

After numerous trips to the doctor’s office as well as multiple blood tests, Lilly said that the doctors couldn’t determine her diagnosis.

"What was interesting was how, even after a 12-hour fast, even after blacking out, my glucose levels never came back as low. Hypoglycemia, it seemed, was being ruled out."

However, Lilly has been told by medical professionals these blackout episodes may be common.

"I am not the only person who has blackout episodes that are not explained. The nurse who was tending me in the hospital told me that most patients with this issue are never given a medical answer as to why they blackout. Not with heart monitors, glucose monitors nor blood tests. They just have to live in the mystery of not knowing."

She added that her partner had addressed his concerns and described his reaction when she had unexplained "blackout episodes."

"My partner says that when I black out, I look like I die. He gets very afraid. My eyes roll back in my head and all life leaves my body. He is constantly checking my nose and mouth for breath. This time was no exception. He wasn’t with me at the beach, but on the way to the hospital I blacked out again."

The Hollywood actress concluded her post and wondered if there’s a spiritual purpose to her out-of-body experiences.

"Do you think a soul can leave a body and return? Do you think we have a soul?"

Lilly's injury comes after her decision to step away from Hollywood.

Last June, Lilly shared on Instagram that "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings.

"Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY... and I AM HAPPY."

Lilly had previously thought about leaving Hollywood for good. Following her time on "Lost," she said that director Peter Jackson had to lure her into playing Tauriel in "The Hobbit."