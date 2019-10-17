Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is mourning the death of his parents: report

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is privately mourning the death of his parents.

The fashion designer’s father, Gene, a retired architect, as well as his mother Nancy, a homemaker, both passed away this year, sources confirmed to People magazine on Thursday. Gene died in January and Nancy in July.

“It’s been a very hard time for [the couple], particularly for Mossimo, who lost both of his parents,” a source close to the family told the outlet.

“It’s been an emotional time for them,” added another source. “But the court case has actually brought them closer together — their marriage is stronger than ever.”

The announcement comes while Giannulli, 56, and the actress, 55, await their fate in the college admissions scandal.

The “Fuller House” star and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam artist William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team despite neither girl ever being a rower.

USC put the girls' enrollment statuses on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

The pair rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case – including actress Felicity Huffman – accepted.

Giannulli and Loughlin were then hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and could face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

Less than one month after Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, told WCVB in Boston that Loughlin may find herself in more trouble than her fellow actress for her part in the scandal that's swept up many wealthy parents.

“We will probably ask for a higher sentence for [Loughlin] than we did for Felicity Huffman,” Lelling told the show’s hosts in a recent interview. “I can’t tell you what that would be.”

Lelling noted Loughlin and Giannulli’s plan to fight the charges may not work out in their favor.

“It just happened to be that Ms. Huffman was probably the least culpable of the defendants who we’ve charged in that case,” he said. “She took responsibility almost immediately, she was contrite, did not try to minimize her conduct. I think she handled it in a very classy way.”

“At the end of the day, we thought the one month was proportional,” Lelling said of prosecutors’ initial sentence recommendation for Huffman. “I think the two weeks that she actually got was also reasonable. We were happy with that. I think it was a thoughtful sentence.”

Fox News Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.