Lizzo delivers powerful message about suppression, self-love in Billboard Music Awards’ acceptance speech

Lizzo used her acceptance speech at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to share an empowering message with her fans.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer bagged the top song sales artist award.

"I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused be suppressed. I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed," she said.

"I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are."

She stressed to viewers that "when people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power."

"They're afraid of your power there's power in who you are there's power in your voice," stated Lizzo. "So whether it's through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."

The singer also wore a black dress with the word "vote" in white lettering printed on the dress.

Lizzo wasn't the only pop star to urge fans to vote, as Billie Eilish encouraged viewers to do just that as well.

"Please vote. Please wear a mask. Please wash your hands," said the 18-year-old while accepting an award. "Be safe. Take care."

Lizzo earned 11 nominations and one win. Eilish had 12 nominations and won two awards.