Macy's pulls portion control plates after social media users claim they support eating disorders

Macy’s vowed to remove a set of dinner plates from all stores after receiving backlash on social media from users who claimed the design promoted body shaming and eating disorders.

The plates in question show three circles meant to show portion size. The smallest circle says “skinny jeans,” the medium-sized circle says “favorite jeans,” and the largest circle says “mom jeans.”

“How can I get these plates from Macy’s banned in all 50 states,” Ali Ward, a CBS science correspondent, tweeted Sunday above an image of the plate set.

Macy’s twitter account responded early Monday to a tweet from "Good Place" star and eating disorder activist Jameela Jamil, saying, “we appreciate you sharing this with us and we agree that we missed the park on this product.”

The store said it would remove the plates from all locations.

The plates are manufactured by Pourtions. Pourtins told TIME in a statement that the plates were meant to be a lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control.

Other users on social media said the plates were “funny’ and asked if anyone had “a sense of humor anymore." “I can understand you not liking them. But why do you get to decide that 300 million other people don’t get that choice?” @PunditErrant added, according to the New York Post.