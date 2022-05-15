Lisa Marie Presley talks 'navigating hideous grief' of losing son Benjamin to suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lisa Marie Presley will "forever be mourning the loss" of her son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27 — as she shared a somber Instagram post detailing her struggles with grief nearly two years after his death.

"Hello everyone, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she wrote.

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore."

The news of Keough's death was confirmed to Fox News at the time in a statement from Presley's rep, via her manager, who said she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated."

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News that an autopsy completed at the time ruled his cause of death as an "intra oral shotgun wound." His manner of death is listed as"suicide." He was later buried alongside his grandfather in the Meditation Garden at Graceland.

Lisa Marie, a singer and songwriter herself, is the only daughter of Elvis and actress Priscilla Presley. Elvis, known as the "King of Rock ‘n’ Roll," sold over 500 million records worldwide in his decades-long career, and is recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling solo artist of all time.

"However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular," she added in her post.

Presley called the new film "absolutely exquisite" as she continued praising the long-anticipated flick from the highly-acclaimed director.

"Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully," she wrote. "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)"

She added: "You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."

Lisa Marie noted she was "moved to tears" by watching her children, Riley Keough, and 13-year-old twins Harper and Finley — who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood — witness the film for themselves.

"All 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced," she wrote. "It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

"I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances."

She continued: "Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I'm being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

Priscilla also praised the new film earlier this month on Facebook, which is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the Warner Bros. release on June 24.

"The story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship," she wrote. "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding."

"Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!!" she shared. "Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

Presley, who saw the flick with her late ex-husband's longtime pal Jerry Schilling, also recalled meeting Elvis’ manager, Col. Tom Parker, who is played by Tom Hanks.

"What a character he was," she wrote. "There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."