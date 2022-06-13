Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley lead three generation appearance at 'Elvis' premiere in Memphis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Priscilla Presley was joined by her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in a rare appearance at the U.S. premiere of "Elvis."

Priscilla and Lisa Marie were part of a rare three generation appearance at Graceland in Memphis, as they were joined by the "Lights Out" singer's daughters; Riley Keough along with Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne Lockwood.

The group posed for photos with the star of "Elvis," Austin Butler.

"We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers, @austinbutler @olivia_dejonge @kelvharrjr and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work," Keough captioned a photo from the event on Instagram.

"Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland. It’s been such a special weekend, I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America."

"Elvis" is directed by Baz Luhrmann and features A-list actors such as Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and more. Butler reportedly beat out Harry Styles, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and others for the coveted role.

Priscilla previously raved about the film after watching a screener.

"The story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship," Priscilla wrote at the time. "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding."

"Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!!" she continued. "Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

Lisa Marie also shared a review of the film on Instagram after watching the flick twice.

"I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular," she wrote on Instagram. "Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully."

"In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

Hanks and Butler sat down for an interview after the U.S. premiere of "Elvis."

"They have had the man in their life represented in so many different ways from, you know, with the familiarity of a Hershey's bar or Coca-Cola bottle to ways that I think really didn't do the man service or his artistry," Hanks said during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

The actor went on to reveal that Luhrmann had initially reached out to the Presley family five years ago before setting out to create "Elvis."

"They responded to Baz' artistry," Hanks explained. "They responded to the incarnation of Elvis by way of this living legend sitting right next to me."

Butler spoke about the importance of using his own voice to sing Elvis' music in the biopic.

"The whole thing was about stripping away the icon of Elvis and getting down to the humanity of him," Butler said. "That was what was fascinating to me. But music was the way he expressed himself and so what way to connect to his soul more than trying to do that as authentically as possible."

"Elvis" received a 12-minute ovation when it premiered at Cannes. The film festival was attended by Priscilla.

The film will premiere in theaters on June 24 and will be available to stream on Hulu.