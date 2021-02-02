Lisa Marie Presley poses with daughters in 53rd birthday post: ‘I couldn’t have made it through without’ them

Lisa Marie Presley is feeling grateful for her family's support on her 53rd birthday.

The daughter of Elvis Presley took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for the birthday wishes -- her special day was on Monday -- and expressed gratitude for having her children by her side.

"Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone," Presley wrote. "Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side. 💙~ LMP."

The picture features Presley alongside daughters Riley, 31, and 12-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH LAID TO REST AT ELVIS PRESLEY'S GRACELAND

Presley’s 53rd birthday marks her first birthday since the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

Keough died in July at the age of 27. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News at the time that an autopsy revealed the cause of death was an "intraoral shotgun wound." His manner of death is listed as "suicide."

In October, Presley shared a heartfelt tribute to Benjamin on Instagram on what would have been his 28th birthday — writing that she will "never be the same."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," Presley wrote in the post. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. 😞💔," she concluded.