Lily-Rose Depp turns 23 amid Johnny Depp's ugly defamation trial against ex Amber Heard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lily-Rose Depp celebrated her 23rd birthday amid her father's $100 million defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Depp turned 23 on May 27 and marked the milestone on Instagram Sunday with two snaps of herself in a pink camisole wearing a matching pink "Birthday Princess" sash.

In one shot, the actress, a Chanel brand ambassador, smiled as she sat in front of a bunk bed. A bouquet of pink roses tied with a pink bow is featured in another picture from the same day and has garnered more than 1.2 million likes.

It wasn't clear where Depp was in the picture, but she splits her time between Los Angeles, Paris and New York City, according to IndieWire.

JURORS RESUME DELIBERATIONS TUESDAY IN JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD: LIVE UPDATES

Lily Rose-Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp, 58, and his former partner, French singer Vanessa Paradis. They also share son, Jack.

Depp's daughter has followed in his footsteps, pursuing an acting career and starring in the 2016 French film "The Dancer" as Isadora Duncan.

Her birthday has become an unfortunate marker in the dissolution of her father's marriage. Heard, 36, went to a Los Angeles courthouse on May 27, 2016, to obtain a restraining order against Depp alleging he bashed her in the face with a cellphone.

JOHNNY DEPP'S DAUGHTER LILY-ROSE DEPP: WHAT TO KNOW

She emerged from the courthouse to a crush of photographers with a bruise under her right eye. The photos made international headlines and set off Heard and Depp's six-year public battle over who was the abuser in their relationship.

Lily-Rose Depp's birthday on Friday was the same day lawyers delivered closing arguments in her father's case and the jury began deliberating. The young actress is reportedly dating French rapper Yassine Stein.

In the past, she has been romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet, her co-star in the 2018 film "The King," and to actor Austin Butler.

Johnny Depp testified during the seven-week trial that his daughter did not approve of Heard.

"My daughter, Lily-Rose, did not come to the wedding," he said. "She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms."

The seven-member panel returned Tuesday to the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Virginia, to continue weighing the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, accusing him of defaming her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax through his attorney.