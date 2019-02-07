Liam Neeson cancels ‘Late Show’ appearance after racially charged comments: report

Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson, who admitted to once wanting to kill some “black bastard” to seek revenge for a friend who was raped, has reportedly canceled a scheduled appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” amid fallout from his comments.

Neeson, 66, was scheduled to appear on Colbert’s program on Friday to promote his latest film, “Cold Pursuit,” TheWrap reported, citing an individual familiar with the matter. Oscar-nominated actor Glenn Close will take his place, the report said. The cancellation is the latest blowback for Neeson’s comments which were published Monday in The Independent.

Lionsgate on Tuesday canceled a red carpet event for the premiere of “Cold Pursuit,” in New York City. The cancellation came hours after Neeson appeared on “Good Morning America” to apologize and insist he is not a racist.

“We were doing a press junket and the topic of our film was revenge," Neeson said of his interview with The Independent. "The lady journalist was asking, 'How do you tap into that?' and I remembered an incident nearly 40 years ago when a friend of mine was brutally raped I was out of the country and when I came back she told me about this ... I had never felt this feeling before which was a primal urge to lash out."

Calls are also being made for Neeson to be digitally removed from the upcoming “Men In Black” film. “Cold Pursuit” is slated to open across 2,500 screens in North America on Friday.