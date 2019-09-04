Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, goofs off with model girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22

Leonardo DiCaprio hit the beach over the holiday week with his girlfriend Camila Morrone and a few friends.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner was spotted in Malibu playing beach volleyball with his 22-year-old model girlfriend and Robin Thicke's fiancée, April Love Geary.

He was dressed casually in gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, a baseball cap, and sunglasses, while Morrone donned a bikini top and ripped jeans.

DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in January 2018 and have been globetrotting together ever since.

They have been spotted in Aspen, Colorado, attended Coachella together in April, were caught holding hands in New York City in May and were then photographed together at Cannes Film Festival over the summer after which they vacationed together on a yacht.

“They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” a source told People in July. “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Neither Morrone nor DiCaprio have confirmed their relationship in interviews but the model did slam the hate she was receiving on social media for being with the older actor.

In July, she called out users who wrote that she was only with DiCaprio to "live off of him" and that he only cares about "your body."

“Good morning, people, and happy Friday,” Morrone said. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about.”

“I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred,” she continued. “And place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”