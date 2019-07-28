Leonardo DiCaprio says he prefers pupusas over tacos -- and social media goes loco

Leonardo DiCaprio caused a stir on social media Saturday when he disclosed in an interview with the cast of “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” that he prefers pupusas over tacos.

The cast had been asked about their favorite kind of Mexican food. Brad Pitt went with tacos.

“I’m a pupusa man, myself,” DiCaprio said. “Better than tacos to me, I gotta go with them,” Remezcla reported.

Pupusas – a thick corn tortilla often stuffed with cheese, refried beans or meat – are actually Salvadoran, not Mexican, but that didn’t stop the Internet from going crazy.

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had something to say.