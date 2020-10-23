'Legally Blonde 3' release date pushed back to 2022

"Legally Blonde" fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for its third installment, which will see Reese Witherspoon reprise her iconic role as Elle Woods.

"Legally Blonde 3" was originally scheduled to be released this February, but like several others, the movie's production was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new debut date for the threequel is scheduled for May 20, 2022, according to Variety.

The screenplay for "Legally Blonde 3" was written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, who was also behind "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn-Nine Nine." The outlet notes that a director has not yet been announced.

Witherspoon confirmed back in 2018 that a threequel was in the works, much to the delight of fans.

"It's true… #LegallyBlonde3," she captioned a short clip of herself in a sparkly pink bikini, floating past the camera on a blue lounger.

Witherspoon, 42, first played the lovable and ambitious blonde in the 2001 comedy and reprised her role two years later for "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."

The film was also made into a Broadway musical in 2007.

Witherspoon is reportedly a producer for the third installment through her company Hello Sunshine. Producer Marc Platt, who worked on the first two movies, is returning for the third movie.

The previous films also starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair and Jennifer Coolidge.

