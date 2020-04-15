Kelly Ripa reveals the other profession she once wanted to pursue

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa has worn many hats in her lifetime.

Aside from her tv hosting duties, Ripa also acts and produces, and she even got her start as a dancer on "Dance Party USA" -- not to mention she's a mother of three.

However, on Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa, 49, revealed that, "once upon a time," she wanted to be a midwife.

KELLY RIPA SAYS CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE HAS FORCED HER INTO WEARING HER 18-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER'S CLOTHES

The show welcomed Jennifer Shoback, a midwife from Wilkes-Barre, Penn., who Ripa addressed.

“You are living my other profession,” the former soap star said. “Once upon a time, I was like, ‘I wish I could be a midwife or a doula.' I wish I had that level of expertise because I just find the whole childbirth experience to be so incredible and miraculous and exhilarating, you do such a phenomenal job there.”

Shoback opened up about how life has changed for midwives like herself during the pandemic, noting that it's a "really scary" time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

KELLY RIPA BREAKS DOWN DESCRIBING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE, TEARFULLY ADMITS KIDS 'WON'T HUG' HER

"We have masks on our face, we're dressed from head to toe, we have additional PPE on for delivery," she explained. "We really feel for our moms because I don't think it's what anybody envisioned their birth would look like -- coming into the hospital with this infection and this pandemic and then all the healthcare providers for their whole stay are covered from head to toe."

Ripa praised Shoback for her work.

"I know from experience that you are a source of comfort to the women in those delivery rooms," she said. "We are just so thankful that you are fighting the good fight every day and bringing these beautiful little people into the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ripa has three children of her own -- Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17 -- all of whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.