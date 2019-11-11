Laurel Griggs' death receives emotional outpour from fans, Broadway

The death of 13-year-old Broadway star Laurel Griggs was received with an overwhelmingly emotional response online.

According to her Dignity Memorial page, Griggs died on Tuesday. Her family told the New York Post on Sunday that Griggs died after suffering a "massive asthma attack."

“Once” co-star Eliza Holland Madore penned a heartfelt tribute in an Instagram post from Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel - you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you,” Madore wrote.

“You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family. 💔💔💔,” she continued.

Griggs also received a number of poignant tributes on her Dignity Memorial page.

Nora Engelmann, who worked with the star at day camp, wrote, “My sincerest condolences for this unimaginable loss. I was Laurel’s camp and head bus counselor at the JCC Manhattan Day Camp at Pearl River.”

“Laurel was one of my sweetest, most conscientious, and polite campers and I always felt such joy when I spotted her on screen because I had known her in person. I’m sure our paths would have crossed in the future and I’m sad that will no longer come to fruition. Please know that even though your daughter was my camper four years ago, her other counselor and I remember her as if it was yesterday and only in the fondest of lights,” she continued.

Kate Harrah, a resident of Thailand, noted Griggs’ influence around the world.

“Dear Griggs Family, I never knew Laurel, but I knew of her. Pretty amazing when you consider that I live in Thailand. Your Laurel reached many souls, more than you will probably ever know,” Harrah wrote.

“I wish each of you a growing peace in the days and years to follow. She accomplished a very great deal in her brief time here, doing what she loved, and bringing that love, joy and the magic of theater to others. Know that she is loved, and also each of you are loved and held close by many,” Harrah concluded.

Grandfather David Rivlin spoke to the New York Post and addressed Grigg's passing.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," Rivlin said. "Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future."