‘Yellowstone’ may feature new leads in season 6 as Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer join Western ‘universe’

"Yellowstone" fans may be in for a surprise.

Deadline reported last week that the hit Western TV series "likely will not end" after the highly anticipated release of the final episodes of season five. The outlet noted that the main stars for the possible new season will be Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, making Beth and Rip's romance the main event.

Sources told the outlet that there hasn't been a deal made, but there is a strong push to continue "Yellowstone" after Kevin Costner's exit. Per Deadline, Reilly and Hauser have been working on continuing the Beth and Rip romance, but it was originally planned as a spin-off series.

KEVIN COSTNER 'DISAPPOINTED' WITH HOW 'YELLOWSTONE' HANDLED EXIT RUMORS AS SHOW SETS NEW PREMIERE DATE

On Friday, "Yellowstone" released the first look at the upcoming final episodes of season five. The footage shows the Dutton siblings' feud, with Jaimie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) getting in a heated conversation.

"You destroy me, you destroy yourself," Jaime said, with Beth replying, "Unlike you, I keep my promises."

Costner's voice is heard narrating from previous episodes, but John Dutton will not be returning to conclude the fifth and what was previously presumed to be the final season of the hit show.

The first half of the fifth season aired its last episode in January 2023, ending on a cliffhanger with members of the Dutton Family, led by John Dutton, on the verge of an all-out war with each other.

The final episodes of season five will be released on Paramount Network on Nov. 10.

Below is a look at the spin-off shows that have been created and are in the works since "Yellowstone" became a fan favorite series.

‘The Madison’

Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest star to join the "Yellowstone" universe. The 66-year-old actress will lead the hit flagship series' spin-off show "The Madison," which she will also executive produce, Variety reported this month,

Pfeiffer confirmed the casting news in a post that she shared on her Instagram page.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"This cats out of the bag," Excited for this! #Madison," the three-time Academy Award nominee wrote alongside a screenshot of the Variety article.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is set to pen "The Madison," which will follow a family of New York City natives who now live in the Madison River valley of central Montana, according to the Paramount Network, via Variety.

The network described "The Madison," which was originally labeled as "2024," as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan," Paramount Global co-CEO and the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy said in a statement to Variety.

Joining Pfeiffer will be "Lost" star Matthew Fox and "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams. Deadline reported that Fox will be the lead opposite Pfeiffer.

"The Madison" will mark Pfeiffer's return to TV after starring as Betty Ford in the 2022 Showtime anthology series "The First Lady." The premiere date for the new show has yet to be announced.

‘Landman’

Demi Moore, Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton will star in "Landman," also from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, which he adapted from Christian Wallace's "Boomtown" podcast.

"Landman" will debut on Paramount in the fall and follow an oil industry crisis manager (Thorton) who solves the problems in West Texas.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Thorton explained that filming the series pushed him and his crew members to the edge.

"There were days when I thought, not only me, but everybody on the crew was going to pass out," Thornton told the outlet. "It was so hot some days, and we’re shooting out at these oil pumpjacks. Do you know what caliche is?"

"We’re on these caliche roads with the rocks in them and stuff, and I’m wearing cowboy boots, and there are scenes where I have to run to the truck," he continued. "It’s a hundred degrees with a hundred percent humidity. Jesus Christ, I’m in my 60s! This just sucks. My God, there were days when it was pretty hard. This was probably the hardest thing I ever did."

Moore spoke about Sheridan's "unique way" of working with actors without a script.

"Taylor works in a very unique way, and every actor that he meets with — we basically sit down, we hear what he’s looking to do, where he’s looking to go, and we have to say yes or no based on that. There’s no script," she said.

"Landman" is coming to Paramount+ on Nov. 17.

‘6666’

The series "6666" will focus on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, that has been featured in "Yellowstone," during the present time.

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing," the synopsis reads, per IMDb.

‘1944’

Fans can expect the "Yellowstone" franchise to look to the future with another new spin-off series with the working title of "1944."

In April 2023, Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed Matthew McConaughey would star in a "Yellowstone" spin-off series. It's been rumored McConaughey would be the lead in "1944," but it remains unclear if that is the case.

The executive also revealed at the time that the "Dallas Buyers Club" star's pending series is one of more than 10 projects he has in the works with "Yellowstone" creator Sheridan.

"Within five years, we grew ‘Yellowstone’ from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started." — Chris McCarthy

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Within five years, we grew ‘Yellowstone’ from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started," McCarthy said in a press release. "On the heels of ‘1883’ and ‘1923’’s success, our new planned spin-offs, ‘1944’ and ‘2024,’ will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon–thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

‘1883’

The prequel series, "1883," was released in Dec. 2021. The series provided "Yellowstone" fans context about the Dutton family's journey to Montana.

Led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the country music stars long married with children in real life, play a couple heading westward with their youngsters through untamed wilderness in search of opportunity.

James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) have two children in the television series. Isabel May plays Elsa Dutton, with Audie Rick as her younger brother.

The Dutton family journey, which takes them through the Great Plains toward the territory of Montana, is part of the western expansion that reflected the nation's belief that it was destined to settle all of North America.

The cast also included Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett.

‘1923’

The following year, Paramount released the second prequel series, "1923."

In "1923," Harrison Ford plays an ancestor of John Dutton, played by Costner on "Yellowstone." Helen Mirren stars in the series as Ford's wife, Cara Dutton.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The show, also created by Sheridan, follows the Dutton family and explores the early 20th century along with all the hardships of the era, including western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Along with Ford and Mirren, the show stars Brandon Skelnar, Julia Schlaepfer and Michelle Randolph.

Paramount+ revealed in February 2023 that the series will return for a second season.