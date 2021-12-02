Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A breakdown of their breakup

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split in October after being engaged for three years and welcoming a daughter in March.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 31, and the producer/director, 50, first met in 2015 and went public with their relationship in 2018.

On a recent podcast episode, Lala opened up about Randall cheating on her, which she says was the reason why she left him. "I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what," the "Give Them Lala" founder said.

Check out a timeline of their relationship below:

2015

The couple met in December 2015 when Randall came into a restaurant where Lala was working.

"He came in for a Christmas dinner and sent his assistant up to me and asked me if he could get my manager’s contact info because he wanted me in a film," Kent told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2018. "And so then we started that whole process, I booked the film, and then we just had this instant connection. It was my first season of ['Vanderpump Rules']. I think only like, three episodes had aired of Season 4."

2016-2017

While filming the Bravo reality TV show, Lala kept referring to Randall as "my man" but wouldn't mention his name.

Legally, Randall was still married to his ex-wife Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017. They share two daughters together.

2018

Randall and Lala went public with their relationship.

"Trust your mind. People can say things. People can write things … but no one in the entire world knows your truth. Only you do. Never forget that," Lala captioned an Instagram post in January.

The movie producer proposed in September 2018 while they were on vacation in Mexico. "Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.

2019

The couple said they plan to wed in April 2020 and Randall finally appeared on Season 8 of "VPR."

2020

The pandemic forced the pair to delay their wedding to summer 2021 although in September 2020, Lala announced she was expecting her first child with Randall.

"I am so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she said on their podcast, "Give Them Lala … With Randall."

2021

Lala and Randall welcomed their baby girl, Ocean, in March 2021.

"Now that the baby’s out and thriving, we have had some really good date nights and have found a way to have our [time] where everybody is out of the way," the exec told Us Weekly in May 2021. "We’re thriving."

In October 2021, Lala deleted all photos of Randall from her Instagram account and "liked" a meme about the producer cheating on her. He allegedly cheated on Lala while on a trip to Nashville.

In December, Lala addressed the allegations on her podcast. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand," she said on "Give Them Lala" in reference to his behavior. "I don’t know how the f--- I didn’t see a lot of this s---."

"I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in?" she reasoned.

"The second that I felt unsafe – I said this in therapy – I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f--- out… No questions asked. Buh-bye."

