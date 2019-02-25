Lady Gaga went against ‘women’s code’ with Bradley Cooper Oscars performance, Mel B says

Mel B really, really, really wanna forget about that electrifying performance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars.

Gaga and Cooper sent fans and celebrities into a frenzy Sunday night after they sang “Shallow” together and shared steamy chemistry throughout the performance. Toward the end, Cooper, 44, moved to the piano bench to sit very close to the 32-year-old singer. They belted out the last line with their eyes closed and heads touching, and looked intensely into each other’s eyes as the audience cheered.

Mel B wasn't cheering.

The “Spice Girl” singer said on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday that she felt “very uncomfortable” for Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, who was sitting in the front row during the “A Star Is Born” co-stars' intense performance, Us Magazine reported.

“I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” Mel B said on Monday. “I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not…hopefully, it’s only professional.”

Morning show host Piers Morgan agreed with the singer, adding that Cooper and Gaga shared a “look of love.” He said Gaga, who recently ended her engagement to fiancé Christian Carino, crossed “a few lines” with the look she gave Cooper, Us reported.

Despite the Spice Girl's disapproval, fans praised the passionate performance and some people even wanted Gaga and Cooper to share kiss — but the co-stars smiled and hugged before standing up hand-in-hand bowing.

While some speculated that Cooper's longtime girlfriend — and mother of his daughter — would be miffed, it was the opposite: Shayk, 33, was seen giving Gaga a huge hug during the show.

A rep confirmed last week that Gaga and Carino called off their engagement. The singer first sparked split rumors when she was spotted not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammys.

