Kylie Jenner shares photos from baby shower

Kylie Jenner is sharing photos from her baby shower.

Jenner, 24, took to Instagram Friday to show off highlights from the party. The reality TV star, who is expecting her second child, wore a white, fitted maxi dress that showed off her baby bump for the occasion.

The decorations for the celebration included giraffes and white flower petals. Jenner also shared a photo of some of the gifts she received, including a matching Christian Dior baby bag and stroller.

Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, and grandmother, MJ, were in attendance, according to photos.

Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star announced her pregnancy by sharing a video montage on Instagram in September.

The video started off with a clip of the positive pregnancy test.

Jenner captioned the video with a white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji before tagging Scott's Instagram handle.

The reality TV star already shares her three-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott. The rapper and the beauty mogul have been involved in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2017

Jenner previously revealed she wanted more than one child during an Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou in April 2020.

In November, Jenner spoke out about the tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival. Ten people died after a crowd surge at Scott's festival in Houston, Texas. The "Sicko Mode" rapper has faced a lot of backlash for not stopping the show as the situation in the crowd became deadly. He has since been named in a number of lawsuits.

However, both he and Jenner previously noted that he was unaware of how bad things had gotten in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events," Jenner wrote in her statement at the time. "And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."