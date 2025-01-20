Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez sparks backlash at Trump inauguration with lingerie-inspired outfit

Lauren Sanchez has sparked backlash on social media after unveiling a racy look at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The fiancée of Jeff Bezos, the chairman of Amazon, wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a dangerously low-cut V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

She skipped a traditional blouse and instead opted for a risqué white lace bustier. She completed the look with a fuzzy coat for the frosty day. Sanchez also made head turns with her signature smoky eye, glossy nude lips and a sleek updo.

DONALD TRUMP SWORN IN AS 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

According to reports, Sanchez's eye-popping ensemble retails for at least $1,800.

The children’s book author, pilot and former journalist was accompanied by her billionaire beau, who sported a suit with an oxblood-hued tie.

Many quickly took to social media to criticize the 55-year-old’s look.

"Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion," one critic wrote on X. "Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable."

"Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day," chimed another.

"Really, a bra plainly visible," another user wrote. "Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When one user insisted that Sanchez "forgot to put a shirt on," another replied, "Maybe she can get one from Amazon same day shipping." Meanwhile, others joked that the mother of three was "dressed by Victoria’s Secret."

"Just when I was luxuriating in the beauty and class of @FLOTUS45, in walks Lauren Sanchez wearing only a bra," one user said, comparing the Emmy winner to Melania Trump.

The first lady, 54, wore a more modest navy Adam Lippes tailored navy silk wool coat to the inauguration. She completed her look with a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crêpe blouse, along with black leather gloves and a statement-making wide-brimmed hat.

Sanchez appears to have worn the same form-fitting suit at The New York Times DealBook event in December. She took a sultry selfie at the time for her nearly 900,000 followers.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Summer Anne Lee, a presidential fashion historian and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) told Newsweek that Sanchez’s fashion statement on the historic day left her stunned.

"I gasped when I saw it," Lee admitted about the jaw-dropping outfit. "I imagine this revealing lingerie moment has got to be a 'first' in inauguration fashion history, even if she is just an attendee and not a part of the ceremony."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Monday, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president. The 78-year-old promised a "revolution of common sense" as he sets out to reshape the country’s institutions.

A cadre of billionaires and tech titans — including Bezos, 61, as well as Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai — were given prominent positions in the Capitol Rotunda, mingling with Trump’s incoming team before the ceremony began. Also, there was Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After five years of dating, Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May 2023. While the couple hasn’t publicly announced any details about their wedding, Sanchez teased on the "Today" show that she was already prepping for the big day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.