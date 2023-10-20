Kristin Cavallari's 'crush' on Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce clarified: 'I have more game than that'

Kristin Cavallari may have admitted Travis Kelce was her "TV crush," but that doesn't mean she was flirting with Taylor Swift's man.

Last month, Cavallari hosted the Kansas City Chiefs player on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast and admitted she was a huge fan of his reality show, "Catching Kelce."

"You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on," Kristin told Kelce on the episode, which aired Sept. 19. "I was in love with you."

Since the podcast aired, Cavallari's comments have sparked romance rumors. She is clarifying that she would never admit to someone she has a crush on him if she was serious about him.

"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'" Cavallari told E! News. "I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."

Travis and Taylor have been dominating headlines since the megastar attended Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24, days after Cavallari's podcast aired.

On the podcast, Kelce told Cavallari what he's looking for in a potential spouse.

"If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turnoff for me," he said. The NFL star added he's trying to avoid "high-maintenance" women.

"I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that," Kelce said.

Travis said he's looking for someone who is "kindhearted and sweet" like his mother, Donna Kelce.

Swift may have Donna's stamp of approval after they were first seen watching Kansas City take on the Chicago Bears at the end of September.

Shortly after Taylor's appearance at the game sparked a media frenzy, Donna was a guest on the "Today" show and said she doesn't like to speak much on her son's new relationship.

"It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life," she said earlier this month.

Donna and Swift reunited at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for a recent Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets.

As for the new lovebirds, their relationship appears to be going strong.

Last weekend, the new power couple stepped out for a bite to eat in Manhattan, only for revelers to witness a new, softer side to Kelce.

As the two arrived at Catch Steak, Kelce jumped out of their chauffeured vehicle and assured the hired security detail that he could handle things from there before opening Swift's door and leading her inside the trendy New York City restaurant.

"This couple's body language shows a strong love connection," behavioral analyst Susan Constantine explained to Fox News Digital. "Kelce's parents have taught Travis right."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.