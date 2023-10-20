Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Cavallari's 'crush' on Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce clarified: 'I have more game than that'

Kristin Cavallari admitted Travis Kelce was her 'TV crush' last month

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium Video

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and others as she cheered on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game Oct. 1. (Credit: Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful)

Kristin Cavallari may have admitted Travis Kelce was her "TV crush," but that doesn't mean she was flirting with Taylor Swift's man.

Last month, Cavallari hosted the Kansas City Chiefs player on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast and admitted she was a huge fan of his reality show, "Catching Kelce."

"You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on," Kristin told Kelce on the episode, which aired Sept. 19. "I was in love with you."

Kristin Cavallari, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kristin Cavallari has clarified her recent "crush" comments on Taylor Swift's man, Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

Since the podcast aired, Cavallari's comments have sparked romance rumors. She is clarifying that she would never admit to someone she has a crush on him if she was serious about him.

REBA MCENTIRE ‘SO MAD’ AT TAYLOR SWIFT FOR DATING ‘CRUSH’ TRAVIS KELCE

"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'" Cavallari told E! News. "I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."

Travis and Taylor have been dominating headlines since the megastar attended Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24, days after Cavallari's podcast aired.

On the podcast, Kelce told Cavallari what he's looking for in a potential spouse.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS SHE'S BEEN ATTRACTING 'A LOT OF MARRIED MEN’ SINCE DIVORCE

"If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turnoff for me," he said. The NFL star added he's trying to avoid "high-maintenance" women. 

Kristin Cavallari in New York City

Kristin Cavallari said she has "too much game" to admit to a man she has a crush on him. (Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

"I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that," Kelce said.

Travis said he's looking for someone who is "kindhearted and sweet" like his mother, Donna Kelce.

Swift may have Donna's stamp of approval after they were first seen watching Kansas City take on the Chicago Bears at the end of September.

Shortly after Taylor's appearance at the game sparked a media frenzy, Donna was a guest on the "Today" show and said she doesn't like to speak much on her son's new relationship.

Taylor Swift makes a thumbs up in the Chiefs suite next to Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift was seated in Travis Kelce's luxury suite along with his mother Donna at a Chiefs-Bears game. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life," she said earlier this month.

Donna and Swift reunited at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for a recent Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets.

As for the new lovebirds, their relationship appears to be going strong.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leaving an "SNL" after-party Oct. 15. (MEGA/GC Images)

Last weekend, the new power couple stepped out for a bite to eat in Manhattan, only for revelers to witness a new, softer side to Kelce.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As the two arrived at Catch Steak, Kelce jumped out of their chauffeured vehicle and assured the hired security detail that he could handle things from there before opening Swift's door and leading her inside the trendy New York City restaurant.

Travis Kelce holds Taylor Swift's hand in New York on date

Travis and Taylor's "body language shows a strong love connection," according to a behavioral analyst. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This couple's body language shows a strong love connection," behavioral analyst Susan Constantine explained to Fox News Digital. "Kelce's parents have taught Travis right."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending