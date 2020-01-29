Kristin Cavallari talks Jay Cutler marriage, says she's learned 'not to just give up when you're in a low'

Kristin Cavallari has grown up in front of the cameras.

With "Laguna Beach," "The Hills," and now "Very Cavallari" under her belt, some would say she's a reality star pro, but that doesn't mean the 33-year-old hasn't ever thought of walking away.

When asked if there ever was a moment she didn't want to have the cameras rolling during her new E! series, the mom of three confessed: "All the time!"

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SHOWS OFF FIGURE IN STEAMY INSTAGRAM PIC

"People don't realize how time-consuming a reality show is," Cavallari told Fox News. "It really pulled me away from [her jewelry company] Uncommon James a lot this season.

"I'm doing the show to fuel the business, so it's easy for me to keep my eyes on the prize, but it can be overwhelming at times for sure," she noted.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS SHE AND JAY CUTLER'S SEX LIFE GETS 'BETTER' WITH TIME

As viewers know, Cavallari has gone through tough times with husband Jay Cutler on the show since it first aired in July 2018, but thankfully the couple is now better than ever.

Of the secret to their nearly seven-year marriage, the TV personality says: "It’s realizing that marriage is up and down and not to just give up when you're in a low.

"Relationships are constantly evolving so it's important to keep the communication open and verbalize your wants and needs because those also change," she added.

Two points of conflict for the pair – who are parents to sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Taylor, 4 – were making more time for each other, as well as the former Chicago Bears quarterback supporting Cavallari's aspirations, which according to the business mogul, have both now happened.

"Once the cameras stop rolling for good, I will walk away with such a positive taste in my mouth, and I don't know that I could have said the same years ago." — Kristin Cavallari

"I have an amazing team at Uncommon James now which has freed up a lot of my time so, yes, we are making more time for one another," said Cavallari, adding that with three kids it will still "always be a little bit of a struggle."

As for chasing her dreams? "Jay sees how much I get out of Uncommon James and having that creative outlet, so he supports it. I think we both realize that I'm a better mom and wife when I have that outlet," said Cavallari.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, JAY CUTLER DISCUSS FORMER NFL STAR'S PLANS TO 'OPEN A BUTCHER SHOP'

Cavallari and Cutler have opted to not show their children on the show, with the couple pointing to letting them just be kids, as well as giving their little ones the opportunity to decide for themselves whether or not they want to be in the limelight.

In addition to their kids being off-limits, Cavallari admits that the duo "have a lot of boundaries" when it comes to filming in general. However, despite having restrictions, Cavallari has not been immune to rumors that naturally come with being a public figure.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REVEALS MAJOR FALLING OUT WITH BEST FRIEND KELLY HENDERSON OVER AFFAIR RUMORS

In the first episode of Season 3, Cavallari reveals that she’s had a falling out with her best friend, Kelly Henderson, explaining that she hadn’t spoken with Henderson for several months after they disagreed on how to handle rumors that she had an affair with Cutler.

When it comes to dealing with rumors in general, Cavallari acknowledges that "rumors are part of this industry."

"I've dealt with it for so many years that I've learned how to 'not listen to the noise,' but it takes me a while to trust people, trust has to be earned, it's not given," she shared.

Overall though, Cavallari believes it's been worth it to return to her reality TV roots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not only did it get Uncommon James out there, which was my reasoning from the get-go, but it's been such a better experience for me than 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills,'" said Cavallari.

She continued: "Once the cameras stop rolling for good, I will walk away with such a positive taste in my mouth, and I don't know that I could have said the same years ago."

"Very Cavallari" airs on Thursdays at 9 pm EST on E!