Democratic Nevada state senator who apparently fell asleep in SUV arrested on DUI suspicion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nevada state Sen. Edgar Flores was arrested after apparently falling asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Sept. 12, bodycam footage of the incident appears to show.

In the video posted on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Public Records Unit YouTube channel, Flores can be seen lifting his head up after an officer knocks on the driver's door window of his stationary vehicle.

"I am not suggesting that anybody should be driving that tired. It was 100% my fault," Flores told 8 News Now. "I was just way too tired. Driving tired is dangerous, and I should not have been in that position. Luckily, it was just me sleeping, but still, in another scenario, you could be swerving or hit a car, so there are other scenarios where this could have been bad."

Fox News Digital attempted to reach out for a comment from Flores but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

LAS VEGAS BECOMING ‘PLAYGROUND FOR THE AFFLUENT’ AS ‘EVERYDAY TRAVELER’ LEFT BEHIND

The Democrat shared a statement on social media.

"Senator Edgar Flores was stopped early Friday morning after a long day of work, community events, evening exercise, and a late dinner. He fully cooperated with law enforcement, voluntarily submitted to both a breathalyzer and a blood test at the station, and was released on his own recognizance. The breathalyzer confirmed a 0.00 BAC, and we are confident the blood test will confirm the same," the statement reads.

In the footage of the incident, Flores said that he had previously consumed beer.

LAS VEGAS RESIDENTS SOUND ALARM ON CRIME-RIDDEN ENCAMPMENTS AS TRUMP PUSHES ZERO TOLERANCE HOMELESSNESS PLAN

The state lawmaker faces a DUI charge, but had not officially been charged as of Monday, according to 8 News Now. The outlet also reported that documents indicated Flores declined a "preliminary breath test" and "performed [standard field sobriety tests] unsatisfactorily."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, but no comment was provided.

"The Senator acknowledges he was tired. While he and his team respect the officers' diligence in ensuring public safety, our campaign is also reviewing whether his rights and privacy were properly respected," the statement Flores shared on social media declares.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR TARGETED BY DEMOCRATS LAUNCHES RE-ELECTION BID IN KEY BATTLEGROUND

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Senator Flores remains fully focused on serving the community, as he has been for more than 10 years as an Assemblyman, State Senator and Immigration Attorney," the statement concludes.